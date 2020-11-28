Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $56.62 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

