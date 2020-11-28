Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 184,680 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

