Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00.

