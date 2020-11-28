Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $313,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

