Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 18,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

