Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $158,529,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after purchasing an additional 356,163 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after purchasing an additional 352,270 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,385.7% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,886,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $299.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $301.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

