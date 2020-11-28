Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $243,966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $222,784,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

CARR opened at $37.81 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

