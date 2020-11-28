Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,137.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,346 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.