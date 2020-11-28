Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after buying an additional 1,837,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,569,000 after buying an additional 529,422 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $22,816,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $19,097,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,382,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,692,000 after buying an additional 147,949 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

