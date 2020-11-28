Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

