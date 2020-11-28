Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter worth $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter worth $44,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $148.05 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

