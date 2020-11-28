Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 40,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

