Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $365.39 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.91 and its 200-day moving average is $322.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $325.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

