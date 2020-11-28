Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 384 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 670.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,457,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,452 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 106.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $54.42 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.