Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 165 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,389,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $118.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

