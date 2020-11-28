Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,700 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,251,000 after buying an additional 147,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 356,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,464 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,408,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.06 million, a P/E ratio of -29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

