Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,377 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 44,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.