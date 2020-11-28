Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 159.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 136,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $175.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.25 and its 200 day moving average is $146.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

