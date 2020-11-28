WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.39% of WestRock worth $301,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WestRock by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,761 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in WestRock by 880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,309,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in WestRock by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,533,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,491 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.