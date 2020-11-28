Wells Fargo & Company Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $80.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dell Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.68.

DELL opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,918,498.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,539,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock valued at $91,967,751. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $145,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 66.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,520 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 424,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 453,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 168,519 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

