WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.74 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.04.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

