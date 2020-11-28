Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) a €27.70 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.66 ($29.01).

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) stock opened at €24.40 ($28.71) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71. TAG Immobilien AG has a 12-month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12-month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

