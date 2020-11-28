Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $151.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

