Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wabtec were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Wabtec by 5,553.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 453,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 428,107 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,239,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 63,022.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 123,524 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Wabtec Co. has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $3,085,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,772.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,061 shares of company stock valued at $16,223,512. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

