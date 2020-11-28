W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $414.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $424.08.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

