W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

GRA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NYSE GRA opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

