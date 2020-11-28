W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,342,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.05% of W. P. Carey worth $347,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $69.89 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

