Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) received a €62.00 ($72.94) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.41 ($73.42).

Shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) stock opened at €56.56 ($66.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.86. Vonovia SE has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

