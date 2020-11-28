Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 353,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.85 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.5325 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.