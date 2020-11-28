Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VECO. Barclays started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of VECO opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 181.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 315.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

