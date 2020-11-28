Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a buy rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VAR. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of VAR opened at $173.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.