Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $173.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.80. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAR. Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $94,264.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,043 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

