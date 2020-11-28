Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,913,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,709 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.86% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $241,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 629.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 417.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

