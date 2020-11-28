Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after buying an additional 884,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,282,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,806,000 after purchasing an additional 474,412 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

