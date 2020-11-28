Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.