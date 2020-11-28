VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2,030.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193,574 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 87,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 835.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,178 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.