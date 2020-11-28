VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

