ValuEngine Upgrades Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Logansport Financial stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. Logansport Financial has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Logansport Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

