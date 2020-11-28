ValuEngine Upgrades First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

