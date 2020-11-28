ValuEngine Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.38.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $226.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.05. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $2,121,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $1,063,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,661,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

