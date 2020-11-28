ValuEngine Lowers Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netlist from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of Netlist stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.42. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

