ValuEngine Downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Hold

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.84.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

