ValuEngine Downgrades Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HZNP. Guggenheim upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

