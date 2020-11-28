ValuEngine Downgrades Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) to Hold

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

