ValuEngine Downgrades Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) to Hold

Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Briggs & Stratton stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

In other Briggs & Stratton news, CEO Todd J. Teske sold 298,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $71,559.84. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

