ValuEngine Downgrades Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Sell

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cfra raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

AAP opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.85. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,313,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after buying an additional 425,514 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,460,000 after buying an additional 198,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 659,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,975,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

