Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160,915 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $56.62 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

