US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.34 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after buying an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,797 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in US Foods by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,775,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in US Foods by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,009,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 754,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

