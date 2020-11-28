Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 233.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 482,064 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 30.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 274,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

