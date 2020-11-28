United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) stock opened at GBX 896.20 ($11.71) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 896.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 891.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.41 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s payout ratio is presently 275.64%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

